Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash (charas) from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the seized hash is said to be approximately Rs 85 lakh.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the peddlers, the police officials said, "The accused used to smuggle charas from India to China by hiding it in date palm packets." Police have also arrested two accomplices of Zakir, Madhuque Ahamed and Prasanta Das, from the flat.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

