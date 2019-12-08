Mumbai: Woman kills drunk brother with help of brother-in-law

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her brother with the help of her brother-in-law and then disposing of the body near the railway tracks in Chembur in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. Accused Reshma Sushil Owhal has told police that her brother Devendra Aakhade was an unemployed drunkard who would beat up family members often in an inebriated state, an official said.

"She took help of her brother-in-law Sumit Chandrakant Patankar and strangled Devendra on Sunday last week in their Chembur residence. The two then disposed of the body near the tracks, used by goods trains, in nearby Bhimwadi," he said. After the body was found on Tuesday, a police probe zeroed in on Reshma and Patankar, both of whom were arrested late Saturday night by Unit IX of the Crime Branch, he said.

"The two have been handed over to RCF police station which will probe further," the official said..

