Mumbai: Cousins who fled home after being scolded traced

Two cousins who left home in Mumbai's Vakola area after being scolded over studies have been traced and reunited with kin, police said on Sunday. The two minor girls had left home in Kalina locality on Thursday after which a kidnapping case was registered at Vakola police station, an official said.

"One of the children had taken a mobile phone along. Once she switched it on, we tracked it and managed to get hold of them near Kurla station on Friday. The two planned to run away to their native Kolhapur. The two fled home because their parents scolded them for not studying," he said..

