AAP accuses BJP of playing politics over Anaj Mandi fire

The AAP accused the BJP of playing politics over the massive fire at Anaj Mandi here which claimed 43 lives, saying the BJP-run MCD has to be held accountable for the deadly incident. AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh said it was the responsibility of Municipal Corporation of Delhi to shut the factory if it was found to be running illegally.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said it was "shameful and unfortunate" that BJP was playing politics over the fire incident. "Even if questions are raised, then BJP-run MCD should be held accountable for giving licenses," he said.

A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and has sought a detailed report within seven days.

The death toll is likely to climb as many of the injured have suffered grievous injuries, according to fire and police officials. Congress and BJP leaders on Sunday blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government for the fire accident at Anaj Mandi.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who visited the spot along with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, said electricity wires were dangling in the area but no action was taken by government agencies despite repeated complaints. The Congress too blamed the AAP government and the BJP-led municipal corporation for the incident.

