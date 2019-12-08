Left Menu
Pune: Gold worth around Rs 75 lakh seized from passenger at airport

Customs officials at Pune Airport here on Saturday seized around 2 kg gold worth Rs 74.41 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 17:33 IST
Around 2 kg gold was seized by the Customs officials in Pune. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials at Pune Airport here on Saturday seized around 2 kg gold worth Rs 74.41 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai. "Officers of the Pune Customs seized 2,196 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 74.41 lakh from Spice Jet flight number SG-52 arrived from Dubai on December 7 at 4.15 am at Pune International airport," a release from the Customs office stated.

The passenger from whom the gold was recovered was identified as Penkar Zuhair Zahid. Zahid is a native of Raigad. Further investigation is underway as per Customs Act 1962. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

