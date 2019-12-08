Delhi fire tragedy: building owner and his manager arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives.

He was booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)