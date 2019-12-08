Left Menu
Veterinarian's neighbours' protest against NHRC probe in Hyderabad encounter

Neighbours of the slain veterinarian's staged a protest here on Sunday against the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for probing the killing of her gangrape and murder accused.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:48 IST
Residents of a Hyderabad colony where the veterinary doctor was living staged a protest against NHRC on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Neighbours of the slain veterinarian's staged a protest here on Sunday against the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for probing the killing of her gangrape and murder accused. Residents of her colony raised slogans against the NHRC team which is visiting Telangana to probe the encounter, saying raising questions on the police action was unwarranted.

Speaking to ANI, a protestor said that the NHRC did not mince a word on the brutal gangrape and murder of the veterinary doctor but became pro-active after the police encounter. "NHRC people woke up at eleventh hour, that too after the accused were killed in a police encounter. Till then, they did not make even a single statement. Why? Are human rights for accused only and not for the common man?" he questioned.

A woman, another protestor, said, "Where was the NHRC for the past 10 days? Did they give any statement?" The veterinarian was gang-raped and set ablaze on the night of November 27. Her charred body was found on the next day.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case and shot dead by police in an encounter while they were being taken to the crime spot on Friday. According to police, the four accused snatched weapons and tried to flee. Meanwhile, a petition has been filed by some human rights activists in the Telangana High Court seeking probe into killing of the four accused. (ANI)

