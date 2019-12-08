Left Menu
Man out on bail shot at in Ludhiana

Man out on bail shot at in Ludhiana

A man out on bail in a criminal case was shot at here on Sunday, police said. Gora was sitting at a liquor vend when he was shot at, they said.

The incident took place at Daresi Road, which is one of the busiest and thickly populated localities in the city. Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Ashwani Kapoor said Shiva fired four times at Gora and fled from the spot.

The DCP further said Gora was rushed to a hospital where he was stated to be out of danger. Two bullets hit him on the lower part of the leg, he said.

Shiva and Gora had a criminal record besides old enmity, police said.       Gora was released from jail on bail in a criminal case two months ago. PTI CORR SUN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

