Min temp in parts of Rajasthan 1 to 3 notches below normal

Most places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures at one to three notches below the normal since Saturday, with Sikar registering a low of 5.5 degree Celsius, a meteorological department official said. Sriganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu 7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 8 degrees Celsius, Dabok 8.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 9.2 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 9.7 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 9.8 degrees Celsius and Kota 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature at most places hovered between 23 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted mostly dry weather in the state on Monday.

