Harsh Vardhan meets Delhi fire victims at LNJP Hospital

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the victims, who suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi area here earlier in the day that claimed 43 lives.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meeting one of the Anaj Mandi fire victim at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in the day, Harsh Vardhan visited the site where the fire had broken out. "What has happened today is very painful. I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased. I am now going to meet the injured at LNJP Hospital. We are trying that the best possible care is provided to the injured," he told reporters earlier.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others were injured after the fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police has arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the blaze broke out. A case has been registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Rehan, who absconded after the incident.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and Rs 10 lakh compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased. "The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured," said Kejriwal after meeting the injured at LNJP Hospital earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

