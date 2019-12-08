Left Menu
Families recall last words of loved ones killed in blaze

Grieving family members of those killed in the Anaj Mandi blaze on Sunday struggled to remain composed as they recalled the last words of their loved ones. In his final moments, 35-year-old Imran asked his father Mohammad Nafees in a phone call to save him, saying that he won't be able to come out alive.

Nafees (58), who lost two sons in the tragedy, said the brothers had come to Delhi from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh six years ago. They operated a carry bag-manufacturing unit on the second floor in which around 25 people were employed. "I got a call from Imran, my elder son, who said 'Abbu, a massive fire has erupted in the building. I won't be able to come out alive. Please save me'," Nafees said with a lump in his throat.

"I asked him to call the fire brigade and the call ended soon after. He didn't pick up my calls again," he said. According to Nafees, what would pain him the most was that he did not get to speak to his younger son, 32-year-old Ikram.

Eighteer-year-old Mustaqeen from Saharsa, Bihar, lost his elder brother Afsad (24) who worked on the third floor in a jacket-manufacturing unit. "Afsad couldn't celebrate this year's Eid with his family. He was to go home on Monday morning and had asked me to buy household items in his last call on Saturday night," said Mustaqueen, who came to Delhi a few months ago to learn tailoring and lives in Sadar Bazar.

Zakir Hussain, 32, from Madhubani, Bihar, said his younger brother Shakir Hussain, who worked in a cap-manufacturing unit on the fourth floor, made his last call to his wife. "'I am trapped. I won't come out alive' were his last words," Zakir said.

The two brothers talked on the phone last night. Their father who also works in Delhi and lives with Zakir was supposed to travel to their hometown on Monday. The brothers had planned to go shopping on Sunday. "Shakir has three children, two girls and a boy. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child," his brother said.

