Two drivers arrested, 25 bovines rescued in J-K's Rajouri
Two persons have been arrested in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir while trying to smuggle 25 bovines, police said on Sunday. Four vehicles being used to illegally transport the 25 animals via Mughal Road -- connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu with Shopian district in south Kashmir -- were also seized, they said.
According to a police spokesperson, a police team, which was out on patrol, intercepted the four vehicles, out of which two were found parked alongside the Mughal Road while two others were intercepted at a checking point in Thanamandi area. Drivers of two vehicles, Shayar Shabir from Khablan and Shabir Ahmed from Shopian, were arrested. A search for two other drivers was on, the spokesperson said, adding four cases have been registered in this connection.
The Mughal Road was opened for one-way traffic on Sunday morning after remaining closed for over a month owing to heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and adjoining areas.
