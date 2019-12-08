Left Menu
Centre planning police memorials in various districts:Minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said memorials of police personnel died in the line of duty will be set up in various districts to instill the spirit of patriotism among people. He also lamented "wrong portrayal" of the police through movies and newspapers.

Reddy was speaking to reporters after laying a wreath at the police memorial at the Centre for Police Research in Pune. He visited the memorial along with his Cabinet colleague Nityanand Rai after attending the national conference of DGPs and IGPs in Pune, which concluded earlier in the day.

Reddy said valour and sacrifices made by police personnel and officials are showcased at the national police memorial in Delhi. "Now, we have decided to set up such memorials at various places at the district level to instill the spirit of patriotism among the youths and people because right now in the country, the image of police is being wrongly portrayed through films, television and newspapers," he said.

But in reality, police personnel do not have a personal life. "They do not have festivals. Out of 365 days, they work more than 300 days and give service to people," the minister said.

He underlined the need to improve the image of the police. "The government has decided that sacrifices made by the police should be projected before the people. If any police official does some wrong work, the entire police force should not be defamed," he said.

The minister further said the government is planning to work on increasing trainings in police force, improving the police image and to bring about a change in overall functioning of police department. "We will work towards bringing the change in the functioning of the overall policing and with this objective.

We, along with the state governments, will work on the topics of forensic, modernisation of policing etc," Reddy added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

