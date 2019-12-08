Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' organisations express anger over registration of cases for stubble burning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:13 IST
Farmers' organisations express anger over registration of cases for stubble burning

Farmers' organisations in Uttar Pradesh expressed anger on Sunday over registration of cases against farmers in connection with stubble burning. Bharatiya Kisan Union senior leader Gaurav Tikait said the government was blaming only the farmers for air pollution and registering cases against them for stubble burning and imposing fines.

"This amounts to inflicting atrocities on the country's 'annadata' (food provider)," he said. Tikait also demanded that cases registered against farmers for stubble burning be withdrawn. He said his organisation would hold a nationwide protest -- 'Kisan Hal Kranti' -- on December 21 over this.

"The government is unable to catch those primarily responsible for pollution. Air pollution takes place mainly in cities with burning of vehicular fuels like petrol and diesel, operation of generators, air-conditioners, and burning of plastic and rubber. All these contribute to 94 per cent of air pollution. However, the government does not act on these and is only harassing the farmers," Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said. He said instead of harassing farmers, the government should provide them stubble removal machine for free.

"The speed with which the government is registering cases against farmers, if it works with the same speed to redress the grievances of the farmers, then their (farmers') condition will improve," Dixit said. On December 1, the Uttar Pradesh government had sought answers from the police chiefs of 26 districts of the state over incidents of stubble burning and absence of proper control over them despite orders of the Supreme Court and directives of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

The districts whose police chiefs have been asked to reply are Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Agra, Firozabad, Hathras, Kashiram Nagar, Badaun, Moradabad, Jyotibhaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Bhadohi, Amethi, Jalaun and Rampur, a statement issued by the UP government earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested over 'racist gesture' at Manchester derby

British police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man after a video posted on social media showed a supporter apparently making racist gestures during Saturdays Manchester derby. Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged ra...

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019