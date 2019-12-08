3-year-old boy drowns in water tank in bathroom in Nagpur

A three-year-old boy drowned in awater tank at his home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district onSaturday evening, police said

Argan Kailash Ghorpade was playing near the tankinside the bathroom of his house in Kharbadi village inNarkhed taluka here while his father and sister were watchingtelevision, an official said

"Some toys fell into the tank and he got in toretrieve them but drowned in the process. The incident tookplace around 5pm. We have registered an accidental deathcase," the Narkhed police station official said.

