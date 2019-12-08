Universities are not ivory towers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers. "Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged with social change," said President Kovind speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Utkal University here.

"The academic community should be engaged in research in areas that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society," said the President. "Students and teachers should be sensitive towards the themes of empowerment of the marginalised. The issues of environment, health and education should be taken up vigorously," said Kovind.

Earlier in the day, the President visited Baruei Hill in Khurda District of Odisha and laid the foundation stone for the memorial of Paika Vidroh. Addressing the gathering, the President said that familiarizing people with the glorious chapters of our history, especially to make aware of the younger generation about the sacrifices of our forefathers, is an important part of nation-building. (ANI)

