Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Teacher asks for sexual favour, chicken from students to help them clear exams

A teacher here has been accused of seeking sexual favours from girl students and chicken from other students in lieu of passing them in examinations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jashpur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:46 IST
Chhattisgarh: Teacher asks for sexual favour, chicken from students to help them clear exams
Girl students complaining about teacher -- Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj.. Image Credit: ANI

A teacher here has been accused of seeking sexual favours from girl students and chicken from other students in lieu of passing them in examinations. The students said that teacher -- Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj -- threatens them that he will fail them in the examination and they will have to bear "severe consequences" had they not fulfilled his illicit demands.

"He said that I have to cater to his physical needs. He was asking for a sexual favour from me. He also asked for chicken," said a girl student. "He said that I will have to bring chicken for him. Otherwise, the consequences would be not good for me. He also used to drop messages to me on my mobile, saying why I didn't talk to him," said another girl student.

"He said that he will let us copy in the examination of History if we cater to his undue demands," said a group of girl students of Class XII. While the teacher, when reached, denied the claim and said that he used to entertain students.

"I said nothing like that. Sometimes I just used to entertain students. That's all," said Bhardwaj. Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO) said that he will take strict action in the matter.

"The matter has come to my notice. I will seek a report on it. I will take action against the teacher at the earliest. The matter is very serious," said N Kujur, DEO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru sees protest against NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

Activists, retired teachers and others protested against the National Register of Citizens NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill here on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, an activist Sudha said This protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill...

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

A woman, who accused four men of attacking her with acid, on Sunday threatened to end her life if justice is not served. The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men namely Aarif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and one more person entered her home in Sha...

UPDATE 1-Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in U.S. Navy base rampage - FBI

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida before being fatally shot by police, the FBI said on Sunday. Rachel Rojas, spec...

Ahead of next House hearing, Trump accuses Democrats of 'changing' impeachment guidelines

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of changing the impeachment guidelines as the facts are not on their side. Less t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019