More arrests likely in Delhi factory fire incident: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that more arrests are likely in connection with the factory fire in Anaj Mandi area here that claimed 43 lives.

A visual from the site where the fire broke out in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that more arrests are likely in connection with the factory fire in Anaj Mandi area here that claimed 43 lives. Police said the owners of the ten small scale factories at the accident site are also responsible for the lives lost in the fire today and therefore, more arrests are likely in the case.

The owner of the building Rehan has been arrested along with his manager Furkan. Now the police are trying to find out the reason behind the fire. Two brothers of Rehan -- Imran and Shaan -- are also being questioned since they own two-thirds of the property, police said.

It was Rehan, who manages the property, which was given on rent to around ten people who run various factories from the premises, police said. Police said: "It is a T-shaped building with one entry and exit facility. Over the years, Rehan purchased the houses behind this building. It is now a 600 sq m property in which the back gate exits are blocked due to illegal construction by other houses and factory owners."

Police said: "Since the accident site is still very hot, forensic teams haven't been able to collect samples properly. They will wait for a few more hours. To find out the electrical fault, electrical meters installed in the building will be checked." As many as 43 people died after the fire broke out in the factory here in the wee hours on Sunday. (ANI)

