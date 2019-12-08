Samajwadi Party holds condolence meetings to pay tribute to Unnao rape victim
The Samajwadi Party held condolence meetings at all its district headquarters on Sunday to pay tribute to the Unnao rape victim who died in a Delhi hospital after being set ablaze by five people, including two of her alleged rapists. In Lucknow, SP workers took out a protest march from Parivartan Chowk to Hazratganj against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Party workers held condolence meetings throughout the state, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
SP president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan here on Saturday, blaming the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for the death of the Unnao gang rape victim in Delhi. Terming the day as "Black Day", he had demanded that the BJP government be removed after accusing it of failing to protect women in the state.
