Woman killed in fire incident in residential colony in Mathura

A 30-year-old woman was killed and 11 people were taken ill after inhaling smoke after a fire broke out in a residential colony here on Sunday, police said. The incident, apparently triggered by a short circuit, took place in Gaura Nagar Colony of Vrindavan area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha, the police said. The affected persons were rushed to a nearby hospital from where Rekha was shifted to a private medical facility. She later succumbed to burn injuries, they said.

