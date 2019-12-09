Poet Viswanath Prasad Tiwari to get Gangadhar National Award

Eminent Hindi poet Viswanath Prasad Tiwari would be honored with the prestigious 'Gangadhar National Award' during the 53rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Sambalpur University, Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said. The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a shawl and citation, would be presented to Tiwari in January.

Instituted in memory of Odisha's renowned bard Gangadhar Meher, the award is conferred on a poet of national repute every year since 1991, Behera said. Tiwari, a former president of Sahitya Academy, has authored several anthologies. Notable among his creations are 'Rachana ki sarokar', 'Kavita kya hai', 'Saath chalte hue' and Bistar duniya le liye'.

