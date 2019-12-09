Left Menu
CAB in interest of northeast states and country, will get through both Houses: Pralhad Joshi

Amidst raging concerns by the Opposition parties over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it is in the interest of northeastern states and the entire country.

  Updated: 09-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:20 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi talking to media in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

Amidst raging concerns by the Opposition parties over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it is in the interest of northeastern states and the entire country. Ahead of the introduction of the bill today, Joshi exuded confidence that it will get through both the Houses of Parliament.

"This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get the nod from both the Houses of the Parliament," said Joshi. "It will be introduced in Lok Sabha after the Question Hour," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Bill today. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

