Woman attempts suicide by jumping in front of Delhi Metro train

A woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train at the West Rohini Metro station on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 am, they said.

According to police, the woman, who is a teacher in a school in Rohini, tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of the train coming from Rithala towards Kashmiri Gate.

