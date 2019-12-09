UP Cabinet gives nod to setting up 218 fast-track courts for rapes, crimes against children

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to set up 218 fast-track courts for hearing cases pertaining to crimes against children and rapes. State law minister Brajesh Pathak told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over crimes against women.

"The UP Cabinet has decided that for hearing of cases of rapes and crimes committed on children, 218 fast-track courts will be set up. Of these, 144 courts will hear cases of rape, while 74 courts will hear cases in which POCSO Act has been slapped," he said. For these fast-track courts, 218 posts of additional session judge have been created, and staff posts for the court will also be created.

"As far as the costs incurred in running the courts, 60 per cent will be borne by the Centre, while the state government will spend 40 per cent. An estimated expenditure of Rs 63 lakh will be incurred on each of the new fast-track court," Pathak also said.

