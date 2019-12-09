Delhi: Woman attempts suicide at Rohini West metro station

A woman attempted suicide on Monday morning here at the Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train.

"Today around 8.30 am one lady, later identified as a school teacher from Rohini tried to commit suicide at Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train coming from Rithala towards Kashmiri gate," Delhi police stated.

Following that attempt, the 26-year-old was saved and admitted to the BR Ambedkar Hospital by the Station Controller. She received injuries on her forehead. She is out of danger as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)