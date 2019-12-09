Maharashtra: Locals protest in Nagpur demanding justice in minor girl murder case

Scores of locals on Monday staged a protest outside the Kalmeshwar police station in Nagpur demanding justice after the body of a five-year-old girl was found murdered yesterday. The locals demanded immediate action against the culprits and justice to the victim's family.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing a minor girl whose body was found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area, police said. Before murdering the minor girl, the accused identified as Sanjay Dev Puri, arrested on Sunday, attempted to rape her.

The girl was missing from December 7 and her body was found in Linga village on Sunday. Police have registered a case under sections 376, 363, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)

