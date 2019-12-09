Youth Congress members stage protest near Parliament, demand justice for Unnao rape victim

Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest near the Parliament House on Monday demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim and her family. The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, tried to march to the Parliament House from the IYC headquarters on the Raisina Road, but were stopped by police at a barricade.

The 23-year-old rape victim from Unnao in UP was burnt alive by five men, including two who had allegedly raped her. She succumbed to her burn injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. Leading the protest, IYC president Srinivas BV said that except for giving a "lip service", the BJP government has "done nothing" to provide a safe and secure environment to girls and women in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)