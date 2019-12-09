Two held with 210 kg of opium in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Two drug peddlers were arrested with 210 kg of opium in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said here Monday. The CID-CB wing of police recovered about 210 kg of opium during a search operation at Bhanuja village falling under the Nikumbh police station area of the district on Sunday, they said.

The accused had been identified as Prakash Janwa and Ramnarayan Janwa, ADG (Crime) B L Soni said. He said both were booked under the NDPS Act.

