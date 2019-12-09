No question of privatisation of ordnance factories:Govt in RS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday there is no question of privatisation of ordnance factories and that the government will not allow interests of labourers working in these units to be hurt under any circumstances. Replying to supplementary queries from members during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Singh said people are generally in favour of corporatisation of ordnance factories and talks have been held in this regard with labour unions of workers in ordnance factories.

"However, whatever is done, it will only be after taking everyone into confidence. I would also like to assure that the government will not let interests of labourers working in ordnance factories be hurt under any circumstances," he said. Replying to another supplementary question, Singh said there is no question of privatisation of ordnance factories and no such proposal is presently under the Defence Ministry's consideration.

In a written reply, the Minister said steps taken to improve order book position of Defence PSUs include modernisation of production capacity and infrastructure; emphasis on import substitution and indigenization; promotion of exports; introduction of new technologies; product diversification; setting up of JVs with foreign companies and preference being given to 'Buy (Indian - Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)' equipment..

