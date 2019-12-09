SC adjourned hearing on plea of Shahjahanpur rape victim for Jan 8

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for January 8, the plea of Shahjahanpur law student in which she had challenged the Allahabad High Court order that allowed rape accused BJP leader Chinmayanand to access a certified copy of the statement recorded by her. In November, the Apex Court granted an interim stay on the Allahabad High Court's order, allowing former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand to access a certified copy of the statement recorded by the law student.

Shahjahanpur law student had filed an appeal in the apex court against the November 7 order of the Allahabad High Court, which held that Chinmayanad was entitled to get a certified copy of the statement of the victim recorded under Section 164 CrPC. The Allahabad High Court on December 6 granted bail to a person, who along with three others, was charged for trying to extort money from former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The matter had come to light when a law student in Shahjahanpur levied rape allegations on Chinmayanand following which the latter filed a case of extortion against the girl and her three friends, namely Sanjay, Sachin, and Vikram. On November 6, the SIT had filed charge sheet in both the rape and extortion case. Chinmayanand, who is accused in the rape case, is still lodged in jail. (ANI)

