Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Man standing in queue dies of heart attack

A 55-year-old man fainted while standing in a queue for vegetables at the Gudivada Rytu Bazaar here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Man standing in queue dies of heart attack
Deputy Director of Marketing, Diwakar speaking to media on Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 55-year-old man fainted while standing in a queue for vegetables at the Gudivada Rytu Bazaar here on Monday. The man identified as Sambaiah was then rushed to the hospital and on the way, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest, said police.

"It is true that Sambaiah fainted in the rytu bazar, and while on his way to the hospital he died of a heart attack. His family members told that he is already a heart patient. Kin of the deceased took the body with them. No case has been registered," told Gudivada two town police station Sub Inspector over the phone to ANI. Deputy Director of Marketing, Diwakar said: "Today a mishap took place here in Gudivada. Actually, he is an aged person, and already he was a heart patient, he was operated and a stent was fixed. He just entered the queue and hardly after five minutes in the queue he fainted. He was taken to hospital, and the doctors confirmed his death."

"The price of onion is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg in the open markets. In this wake the state government took initiative, they procured onions and is being sold at Rs 25 in all rytu bazars. Balance amount is being borne by the government as a subsidy," Diwakar added. People have been standing in long queues outside these bazaars to buy onions at subsidised rates.

Residents of Eluru in the district were seen in serpentine queues to get onion at Rs 25 only. Those having any government authorised identity card will get a kilogram of onions at the subsidized rate. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Russia banned from Olympic Games for altering doping data

Russia was banned from the Olympics and other major world championships on Monday after sporting officials decided to punish it for tampering with doping-related laboratory data in another blow to Russias already tarnished sporting reputati...

UPDATE 4-Fire and petrol bombs after 'generally peaceful' Hong Kong march, police say

Hong Kong protesters lit a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, following a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. Protesters called for strikes across...

Cong subverted mandate in Karnataka; people taught it a

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of stealing and subverting peoples mandate in Karnataka, and asked voters to elect a stable BJP government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority. With the BJP post...

'Salary delays, biz downturns top reasons for loan defaults'

Salary delays are the biggest reason for loan defaults by individual borrowers, followed by business downturns, says a survey. The survey comes months after official data showed that unemployment is at a four-decade high, the pace of econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019