Andhra Pradesh: Man standing in queue dies of heart attack

A 55-year-old man fainted while standing in a queue for vegetables at the Gudivada Rytu Bazaar here on Monday. The man identified as Sambaiah was then rushed to the hospital and on the way, he died after suffering a cardiac arrest, said police.

"It is true that Sambaiah fainted in the rytu bazar, and while on his way to the hospital he died of a heart attack. His family members told that he is already a heart patient. Kin of the deceased took the body with them. No case has been registered," told Gudivada two town police station Sub Inspector over the phone to ANI. Deputy Director of Marketing, Diwakar said: "Today a mishap took place here in Gudivada. Actually, he is an aged person, and already he was a heart patient, he was operated and a stent was fixed. He just entered the queue and hardly after five minutes in the queue he fainted. He was taken to hospital, and the doctors confirmed his death."

"The price of onion is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kg in the open markets. In this wake the state government took initiative, they procured onions and is being sold at Rs 25 in all rytu bazars. Balance amount is being borne by the government as a subsidy," Diwakar added. People have been standing in long queues outside these bazaars to buy onions at subsidised rates.

Residents of Eluru in the district were seen in serpentine queues to get onion at Rs 25 only. Those having any government authorised identity card will get a kilogram of onions at the subsidized rate. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

