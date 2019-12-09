Siddaramaiah sends resignation to Sonia Gandhi, takes responsibility of bypoll results

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote a letter of resignation to Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his regrets for not being able to give 'satisfactory results' in the bypolls held on 15 seats of the state. "I express my sincere regrets for not being able to give satisfactory results in the recently concluded bye-elections held to Karnataka Legislative Assembly despite my sincere efforts," Siddaramaiah wrote in the letter.

"I deem it necessary to step down as Leader of CLP by taking moral responsibility. I solemnly pledge my loyalty to your esteemed leadership and to the Congress party at all times," he added. Earlier today Siddaramaiah said that he has also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

"I have also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly," he said. Siddaramaiah further said that he will be sending a copy of his resignation to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

"I had expected that the voters might vote against the disqualified MLAs, who sold themselves. I thought they will be punished and I had expected this to happen. My expectations have gone wrong," he added. According to the latest trends of the by-elections held on 15 assembly constituencies in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 seats and is currently leading on two others whereas, Congress has won one and is leading on one other. (ANI)

