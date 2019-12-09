Left Menu
Woman offered lift, gang raped in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sambalpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:26 IST
Woman offered lift, gang raped in Odisha

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men after one of them offered her a lift in his motorbike in Odisha's Sambalpur town, the police said on Monday. The four accused were arrested and the charge sheet in the case will be filed within 20 days, Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

The incident came to light after the woman was found lying unconscious at Baraipali under Ainthapali police station limit here on Sunday. The police took her to a hospital where she regained her consciousness and said she was gangraped. The married woman was waiting for some public transport at Baraipali on Saturday night to return home, when a man on a motor-cycle offered her a lift. When she accepted it, he took her to a deserted place and raped her, police said.

Three of his friends reached there soon and raped the woman before leaving the spot. After some time, she managed to walk up to Baraipali and fell unconscious, they said. Based on the information provided by the woman, the police detained four persons on Sunday and formally arrested them on Monday.

The SP said a deputy superintendent of police rank woman officer has been entrusted with the task of probing the case and charge sheet will be filed within 20 days. The condition of the woman is stable now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

