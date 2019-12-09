Entry, exit at three metro stations in Central Delhi open

Entry and exit at three metro stations in Central Delhi which were closed for over four hours following instructions from Delhi Police are now open, according to officials at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed at 1:15 pm on Monday in view of multiple protests near the stations on Monday.

According to DMRC officials, the three stations are now open. "As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said on Twitter.

While Delhi Congress members earlier staged a protest to express solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, JNU students were marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike. The students were stopped midway and batoncharged near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station. The closure of metro stations for several hours caused inconvenience to commuters who had to look for alternative means or go to farther stations to exit or enter.

According to commuters, one of the gate of Central Secretariat station was briefly opened around 3 pm to let people out and was closed again.

