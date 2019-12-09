Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entry, exit at three metro stations in Central Delhi open

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:41 IST
Entry, exit at three metro stations in Central Delhi open

Entry and exit at three metro stations in Central Delhi which were closed for over four hours following instructions from Delhi Police are now open, according to officials at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed at 1:15 pm on Monday in view of multiple protests near the stations on Monday.

According to DMRC officials, the three stations are now open. "As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said on Twitter.

While Delhi Congress members earlier staged a protest to express solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, JNU students were marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike. The students were stopped midway and batoncharged near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station. The closure of metro stations for several hours caused inconvenience to commuters who had to look for alternative means or go to farther stations to exit or enter.

According to commuters, one of the gate of Central Secretariat station was briefly opened around 3 pm to let people out and was closed again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chau...

Ranji Trophy: Chauhan, Rohilla hit tons as Haryana reach 279-3 against Maharashtra

Opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan scored centuries as Haryana comfortably reached 279 for three against Maharashtra on the opening day of their Group C opener at the Ranji Trophy here on Monday. Rohilla and Chau...

LoginRadius boosts BritBox launch with unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution worldwide

Hailed as CIAM leader, LoginRadius delivers seamless cloud identity solution for global streaming partnership between BBC and ITV. Jaipur, India, December 9, 2019 LoginRadius, a cloud-based customer identity CIAM leader, is proud to annou...

Dress Diana wore as she danced with Travolta up for auction

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner is up for auction on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds 320,750 - 384,900. The off-the-sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019