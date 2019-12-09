Left Menu
31 Army personnel killed in terrorist attacks along LoC from 2016 to 2018: Govt

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:34 IST
Thirty-one Army personnel were killed in terrorist attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) from 2016 to 2018, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that in 2016, six Army personnel died in terrorist attacks, followed by 13 in 2017 and 12 in 2018.

"All the forward posts are adequately strengthened to withstand terrorist attacks. Continuous improvements, including the usage of modern technology, in the defences are made to make them more robust and resilient. The Army also carries out in depth analysis of the terrorist incidents and security breaches that are identified with various incidents," he said.

