Pondy CM prays at shrine on occasion of Sonia's 73rd birthday

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his ministerial colleagues and congress workers offered prayers at the Manakula Vinayakar shrine here on Monday on the occasion of party president Sonia Gandhi's 73rd birthday. Narayanasamy and others dragged the 'gold chariot' inside the temple precincts amid chanting of slokas by priests.

The Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues also offered prayers at churches and mosques in the town seeking divine blessings for the long life and good health of Sonia Gandhi. PWD Minister and PCC president A Namassivayam, Industries minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Welfare minister M Kandasamy and congress legislators were among those present.

