Don't give voting rights for 25 yrs, Sena on Citizenship Bill

The Shiv Sena on Monday said in Lok Sabha that people who get Indian citizenship under the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill should not be granted voting rights for 25 years. Participating in the debate on the bill, Vinayak Raut (SS) said there is no clarity yet on how and in which state these people would be rehabilitated.

He said framing laws is not enough and there is a need to implement them properly. He also said that while citizenship should be granted, such people should not get voting rights for 25 years.

Raut was of the view that besides Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, refugees from Sri Lanka should also be allowed to get Indian citizenship..

