Romanian arrested from Delhi for ATM card fraud in Kolkata

A Romanian was arrested on Monday by a Kolkata Police team from New Delhi's Greater Kailash area for his alleged involvement in the recent cases of ATM/Debit card fraud in the eastern metropolis, a senior officer said. Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28), a resident of Constanta in Romania, was arrested by a team of the detective department of Kolkata Police, he said.

A number of accessories like skimming devices, magnetic chips, batteries, pinhole camera chips which are kept inside ATMs and several documents were seized from him, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Kolkata Police Murlidhar Sharma told PTI. "We are grilling him to find out about his accomplices. He has confessed to his crime," Sharma said.

Over 70 people from different parts of the city had lodged complaints that a huge amount of money was withdrawn from their accounts by fraudsters since early this month. Majority of the complaints were made by people who had used ATMs of private and nationalised banks around Sukanta Setu at Jadavpur in the southern part of Kolkata..

