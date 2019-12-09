Delhi court asks police to ease traffic at protest site of specially-abled

Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city police to take appropriate steps to ease traffic movement in Mandi House, where a group of specially-abled people have been sitting on a protest since November 25. On November 29, Indian Railways had clarified that the recruitment process for disabled persons (divyangjan) is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land.

The statement came in the backdrop of 'Divyangjan' staging a protest at Mandi House regarding some issues for Level-1 jobs in the Railways for them. A centralized notification for around 63000 Level-1 vacancies for all Railway zones across Indian Railways was issued in February 2018 by Railway Recruitment Boards.

"At the outset, on this sensitive matter, it is categorically stated that insofar as Divyangjan candidates are concerned, Railways have ensured that notification of the required number of reserved vacancies, conduct of the entire recruitment exercise, and filling up of posts meant for Divyangjan have been not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land in this regard," read a statement from the Railway Ministry. (ANI)

