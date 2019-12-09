Woman attacked with acid in Kaimur by burqa-clad person

A burqa-clad person threw acid on the face of a 30-year old woman in Bihar's Kaimur district leaving her badly burnt, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the woman's residence at Bhagwanpur village in Kaimur district on Sunday night when the burqa-clad person suddenly entered it and threw acid on her face and fled.

It is not known whether the burqa-clad person was male or female, Bhabhua sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Prasad said. The woman has been referred to a Varanasi hospital and the district police have started probing the case, he said.

The victim's relatives have so far neither lodged any complaint with the police nor have they expressed any suspicion about any individual, he added..

