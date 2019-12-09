Some in Congress itching to challenge Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in court: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leaders could move court if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed by Parliament as some in the party are "itching to" challenge it legally, party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday. The Bill seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who were facing religious persecution there.

The Congress on Monday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha, saying it is against the Constitution as it discriminates against refugees on the basis of religion. Asked if the Congress will challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court, Gogoi at a party briefing said, "I am sure, if this Bill is passed, there are some in the Congress party who are itching to challenge this in the court."

In an interview to PTI on Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said even if the Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament, he was confident that no bench of the Supreme Court would allow such a "blatant violation" of the fundamental tenets of India's Constitution to go unchecked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)