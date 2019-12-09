Left Menu
Delhi journalist Anuj Gupta found dead in Haridwar; suicide suspected

Image Credit: Facebook (Anuj Gupta)

A journalist from Delhi, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, was found dead in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday, police said.

The body of 56-year-old Anuj Gupta with two veins in the wrist of one hand slit was recovered from Pathri Powerhouse on Gangnahar canal, Jwalapur police station in-charge Yogesh Dev said.

Gupta had gone missing on Saturday. He lived in Satyam Apartment in Dwarka, Delhi, Dev said.

The body was handed over to the journalist's family after post-mortem, he said.

Gupta had checked in at a hotel on Saturday evening. After spending some time in his hotel room he had gone out and returned late at night.

When Gupta did not open the door of his room till 11 am on Sunday, the hotel authorities got suspicious and knocked repeatedly at the door but there was no response, police said. The hotel authorities then called at the mobile number entered by Gupta in the hotel register. His son Piyush picked up the phone and told them that his father was missing since Saturday. He told them a missing complaint had also been lodged in connection with this at Dwarka police station, they said.

Police were informed and the hotel room was opened but Gupta was not found inside. However, the floor was spattered with blood, police said.

The CCTV footage showed Gupta going out of the hotel at 11 pm. A search was launched and his body was recovered from Pathri Powerhouse, they said. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide as two veins of the left wrist were cut and a blade was also recovered from the hotel room but the case is being investigated from all angles, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

