Delhi fire tragedy: Union minister Hardeep Puri says AAP govt didn't take responsibility seriously

Attacking the AAP government over the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy which claimed 43 lives, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday asked why "those responsible behind such incidents" did not take their responsibilities seriously. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said departments such as fire, industries, electricity, water, Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) and labour come under the Delhi government.

Taking a dig at the AAP government's several free of cost services, Puri said "making everything free will not bring progress, the state needs resources". The AAP government countered Puri, saying his ministry was pedalling "motivated allegations" to shift the blame over the incident.

"A tragic incident has been sought to be exploited for political reasons and it is unbecoming of a union ministry to become a part of this dangerous game," Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said in an official statement. According to the Union housing ministry, officials of municipal corporations had on Friday gone to Anaj Mandi area in North Delhi for a survey of the building as part of a sealing drive but failed to do so.

The building is under Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006, which protects unauthorised construction from being sealed, the ministry said. "Those responsible behind such incidents do not take their responsibility seriously on this matter. What do you think if you make everything free, progress will come?" he said.

The flouting of rules is clearly visible in Anaj Mandi area, Puri said, adding that "if you (Delhi government) allow this to happen, it means you are not fulfilling your responsibilities". Puri sought to know as to how electricity connection was given to the building and what other government agencies like DPCC and labour and industries departments were doing?

The Fire department, which comes under the Delhi government, should have gone to this building to check whether it has fire safety certificate or not, he said. Puri said that he visited the area on Sunday and electricity wires were visibly hanging.

People died of suffocation and not burn injuries, he added.

