Chhattisgarh: 4 held for gang-rape of girl in Rajnandgaon

Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a girl in Rajnandgaon here, police said.

  • Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place on December 2 when the victim went to her maternal uncle's home to attend a family function.

"We have registered a case and all the four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said Rajnandgaon DIG, RL Dangi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

