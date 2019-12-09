2 wanted for murder of gangster Ashok Rathi held: Ggn police

Two persons, who were wanted for the murder of gangster Ashok Rathi, have been arrested in separate raids, police said on Monday. Following a tip-off, a team of crime branch on Sunday nabbed Narendra (32) and Rohit (23), both residents of Bhondsi, from Ghaziabad and Delhi, respectively, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gurgaon Police, Subhash Bokan said.

Rathi was as notorious gangster involved in 43 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, contract killing, ransom and land grabbing, he said. On November 16, Narendra and Rohit, along with their accomplices, had gunned down Rathi at his residence in Bhondsi over a property dispute, the officer alleged.

The accused entered Rathi's residence, fired at least five rounds at him and fled, Bhokan said. During interrogation, Narendra and Rohit told police that they were also involved other criminals cases in Haryana, he said.

The two men have been sent to six days police custody and efforts are on to nab their accomplices, the PRO said.

