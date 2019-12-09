Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian arrested from Delhi for ATM card fraud in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:32 IST
Romanian arrested from Delhi for ATM card fraud in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Romanian was arrested on Monday by a Kolkata Police team from New Delhi's Greater Kailash I area for his alleged involvement in recent cases of ATM/Debit card fraud in the eastern metropolis, a senior officer said. Siliviu Florin Spiridon (28), a resident of Constanta in Romania, was arrested by a team of the detective department of Kolkata Police, he said.

A number of accessories like pinhole camera chips which are kept inside ATMs, skimming devices, magnetic chips, batteries, and several documents were seized from him, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Kolkata Police Murlidhar Sharma told PTI. "We are grilling him to find out about his accomplices. He has confessed to his crime," Sharma said.

He said the Kolkata Police Detective Department sleuths had got information about the Romanian staying at a flat in Greater Kailash 1 with two of his accomplices and that they were planning to withdraw money from an ATM in the locality. "Our officers from the Anti-bank Fraud Unit of the department waited at the ATM in plainclothes but the trio guessed the presence of policemen and tried to flee in the autorickshaw in which they had traveled," he said.

They chased the autorickshaw and nabbed the Romanian. His accomplices, however, managed to escape, Sharma said.

Over 70 people from different parts of Kolkata had lodged complaints that large sums of money were withdrawn from their accounts by fraudsters since early this month. Majority of the complaints were made by people who had used ATMs of private and nationalized banks around Sukanta Setu at Jadavpur in the southern part of Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart Chile pulls court requests for police protection, but warns looting continues

Walmart in Chile on Monday pulled requests it filed earlier with Chilean courts demanding police protection for its supermarkets, but said looting of its stores continued and that the situation following weeks of unrest remained complex.The...

UPDATE 2-European shares dragged down by Tullow Oil and weak China export data

European stocks slipped on Monday, dragged down by a slump in shares of Tullow Oil after its chief executive stepped down and the oil and gas explorer scrapped its dividend, while weak data out of China also weighed on sentiment. Shares in ...

NHRC issues notice to Tripura Govt, DGP over killing of sexual assault victim by her tormentor

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Monday took a suo motu cognizance of the media reports stating that a minor victim of sexual assault was set on fire by her tormentor resulting in her death in Agartala district of Tripura. The C...

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Citizenship Amendment Bill is not in violation of constitutionalprovisions Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019