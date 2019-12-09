HP CM criticises Cong leaders for walking out of assembly on first day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur termed Congress leaders' walkout of the state assembly on the first day of the winter session on Monday as an attempt by the opposition leaders to remain in news and divert the attention of the common man. The Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly, alleging corruption during the investors summit organised by the Himachal government in Nov.

Interacting with the media after the end of the first day's session, Thakur said it was unfortunate that the Congress leaders were raising questions on the Global Investor Meet. The CM said the government organised the event to showcase the state's potential for investment and provide impetus to a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

Over 2,000 investors, including 200 foreign investors, participated in the event and showed interest to invest in the state, Thakur said, adding it was a "mega success" as the government signed MoUs worth Rs 93,000 crore. Inspired by the success of the the meet, even Congress-ruled states were planning to organise such events and a few Congress-ruled states have already held similar events, he said.

Congress members walked out of the assembly after they were not allowed to use the adjournment motion to discuss the alleged corruption during the meet in Dharamshala on Nov 7 and 8. Thakur also said the BJP government in the state is planning a ceremony on Dec 27 on completion of two years in office. Instead of appreciating the government's efforts, the Opposition was making a hue and cry which shows its "double face", he added.

