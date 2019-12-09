UP: Gang involved in leaking CTET paper busted, 2 held

Two members of a gang involved in leaking question papers of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, an official statement said on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force nabbed Dheeraj, the gang's kingpin, and Chandrapal alias Jeetu on Sunday night, it said.

The other gang members, Alok Sengar and Prince, both residents of Prayagraj, are absconding, the statement said. Two mobile phones, 1 Aadhaar card, 2 PAN cards, 1 Voter ID, 2 admit cards, a 21-page document, suspected to be the question paper, and Rs 4,450 cash was recovered from the two accused, it said.

A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act at Chakheri police station in Kanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)