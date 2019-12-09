Man booked for chasing woman in car in Jammu

A man was booked here on Monday for allegedly chasing a woman in a car, after she made a phone call to police, an official said. After receiving the woman's call, police reached the spot within minutes and later caught the accused, he said.

The woman informed police that a white car was following her from Radisson Blue hotel, where she was waiting for someone, the official said. She also shared her location with the police, he added.

Police then reached the spot within 8 minutes and caught the accused, the official said. A case was registered against the man at Channi Himmat police station, he said.

