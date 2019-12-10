Chhattisgarh: 2 policemen among 9 held for possession of tiger skin

Forest officials on Monday arrested nine people, including two policemen for possession of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

"The nine accused were looking for a Tantrik to perform sorcery with the tiger skin. Based on an input, a forest official posed as a Tantrik, raided and arrested the accused from the spot," said Chief Forest Guard J R Nayak.

Out of nine accused, two were policemen. Along with the tiger skin, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones were recovered from the spot. (ANI)

